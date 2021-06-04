Local tequila company shares summer cocktail recipes

Titus Barrios, the co-owner of Folsom-based Buendia Tequila, stopped by the FOX40 patio to share a few summer cocktail recipes.
Bartender Trevor Canova helped Mae mix the following drinks:
Buendia Paloma
- 1.5oz Buendia Tequila
- .25oz Lemon
- .5oz Agave
- 2oz Grapefruit
- Top off with soda, Lemon expression, and Rosemary
Prickly Pear Margarita
- 1.5oz Buendia Tequila
- .5oz Lemon
- .5oz Lime
- .5oz Agave
- Top off with Soda
Mint-Watermelon Margarita
- 1.5oz Buendia Tequila
- 2oz Watermelon
- .5oz Lemon
- .25oz Lime
- 1oz Simple Syrup
- Top off with 50/50 soda water/sprite
Spicy Jalepeño
- 1.5oz Buendia Tequila
- .75oz Lemon
- .75oz Lime
- .25oz Naranja/Triple Sec
- 1oz Agave
- Tajin Rim