Local tequila company shares summer cocktail recipes

Titus Barrios, the co-owner of Folsom-based Buendia Tequila, stopped by the FOX40 patio to share a few summer cocktail recipes. 

Bartender Trevor Canova helped Mae mix the following drinks:

Buendia Paloma

  • 1.5oz Buendia Tequila
  • .25oz Lemon
  • .5oz Agave
  • 2oz Grapefruit
  • Top off with soda, Lemon expression, and Rosemary

Prickly Pear Margarita

  • 1.5oz Buendia Tequila 
  • .5oz Lemon
  • .5oz Lime
  • .5oz Agave
  • Top off with Soda

Mint-Watermelon Margarita

  • 1.5oz Buendia Tequila  
  • 2oz Watermelon
  • .5oz Lemon
  • .25oz Lime
  • 1oz Simple Syrup
  • Top off with 50/50 soda water/sprite

Spicy Jalepeño

  • 1.5oz Buendia Tequila
  • .75oz Lemon
  • .75oz Lime
  • .25oz Naranja/Triple Sec
  • 1oz Agave
  • Tajin Rim

