Local veterinarian discusses Fourth of July, pool safety tips for pets

Officials on Thursday are investigating what went wrong when what was meant to be a controlled detonation of fireworks by the Los Angeles Police Department ended in a major explosion that injured 17 people in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The blast came around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East 27th Street, where police had spent the day seizing a large cache of fireworks from a home. They came across about 40 homemade "coke can-sized" devices with powder and fuses on them, and 200 smaller similar devices. The bomb squad determined them to be "very volatile."