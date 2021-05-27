Louisiana Sue previews menu for upcoming Crawfish and Catfish Festival

Louisiana Sue joined FOX40 on the patio to show off some dishes that will be featured in the upcoming Crawfish and Catfish Festival at Southside Park.

The menu includes crawfish cornbread dressing, crawfish tacos, deep-fried ribs, shrimp and grits, jambalaya, alligator and more.

They will also enter their gumbo into the FOX40 Gumbo Showdown.

Tickets to the Crawfish and Catfish Festival are on sale now.

The event is Sept. 18-19 at Southside Park in Sacramento.

To learn more and order tickets, click or tap here.