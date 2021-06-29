Marketing CEO explains the future of working from home

California has been back open for a few weeks now, and companies are asking workers to come back into the building, but many still want to work from home.

Futurist growth scientist Anne Ahola Ward, the CEO of CircleClick Media, joined Mae to talk about what companies could do moving forward.

Hybrid approaches may be happening for a while.

We will see significant reskilling/upskilling of our workforce.

As we continue to work from home, the prevalence of tools will increase to help facilitate it.

There are other ways to interact with each other other than live video.