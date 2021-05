Pfizer, buoyed by a huge jump in sales for its COVID-19 vaccine and solid first-quarter performance across most of the company, hiked its 2021 financial forecast sharply after blowing past Wall Street expectations.

The company, along with its German partner BioNTech, now anticipate sustained revenue from their COVID-19 vaccine with the world far from herd immunity against the virus. New contracts to supply vaccines to countries as far out as 2024 continue to be signed.