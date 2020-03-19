Parenting during the pandemic: A new normal?

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Before the coronavirus took over my life, your life, all the lives, I used to tell everyone that the only two hours I had to myself during the work week was my hour commute to work and my hour commute home.

At first, I was complaining. Then I began to crave that time. I could listen to WHATEVER I WANTED TO. Or I could sit in silence and ignore the driver next to me flipping me off.

My coworker, Mark Demsky, lives around the corner from me and sometimes we joke about carpooling. Well, it’s more like he jokes and I pretend like someone else is calling my name. (Kidding, Mark!!)

Now, post coronavirus, I have like 10 minutes a day to myself. If that.

I’m not complaining … yet. But let’s be honest, every human on this planet needs time alone Time to decompress. Time to absorb all the things and learn how to manage them.

I had a schedule I’d followed for years. Wake up at 6 a.m., get ready, make lunches, drop off at school and go to work. My daily schedule included driving through my local Starbucks. Before I got halfway through my order in the drive thru line the barista would say, “is this Amy?”

The point is – I had a routine.

Now, my routine is wake up, suggest a million different breakfast options for my kids that they’ll ultimately take two bites of, FOX40 editorial meeting via conference call, homeschool my kids, work, break up fights, work, make lunch, homeschool some more, afternoon editorial meeting, work, ask my kids to be quiet so I can work, and myself or my husband will make dinner.

Our elected leaders have stopped short of calling this the “new normal.” Maybe it is.

Maybe we’ll have a new, new normal next week.

I’m learning to adjust. I’m grateful for the can of Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew my best friend, Jenni, brought me from Bel-Air.

And I’m learning to be patient with myself, to give myself and everyone around me grace. Smile at the people working at the gas station. At the grocery store. God knows they have it worse than I do.

On a lighter note…we crossed another thing off our bucket list today! Emoji window clings. I ordered them on Amazon. If I’m being totally honest — and maybe we did it wrong — but this wasn’t the best craft. Getting the clings off the plastic was super hard (see above).

That was the only one that made it and, well, let’s face it, she ain’t pretty.

And one game my kids have LOVED is UNO Flip. We play it as a family at night at dinner and both of my kids keep winning. Tonight – the gloves are off.

Tomorrow, I’m creating a reasonable schedule for the kids to follow. No need to be militant about it (yet), but I think they both need some structure. I’ll share my schedule with you when it’s done!

Stay well, people. You made it through another day.