Parenting during the pandemic: Brighter days ahead

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

If the last few days could be summed up by an emoji – it would be one of the sad ones. This weather mixed with home isolation is ROUGH.

I know I’m not the only one, but I’m tired of keeping my kids busy. And honestly, I was dreading writing this blog post today too!

Then I started thinking about when I was on bed rest when I was pregnant with my son. My “home isolation” then wasn’t quite the same as it is now. I had a 2-year-old to keep busy.

But I still longed for the day that we could go on vacation and just get away from it all.

Then, I remembered – when I was pregnant – I made a list of all the places I wanted to go to after the baby was born. Tahoe, Dillon Beach, Palm Desert, wine tasting in Amador County.

And that’s what I did today. And my list is pretty much the same – although I did add Target and Marshall’s.

Brighter days are ahead. We’ll get there – but in the meantime: STAY HOME.

Tomorrow, my kids are going to make construction paper Easter Eggs for our neighborhood’s window egg hunt!

Until then – stay well!