Parenting during the pandemic: Brighter days ahead

If the last few days could be summed up by an emoji – it would be one of the sad ones. This weather mixed with home isolation is ROUGH.
I know I’m not the only one, but I’m tired of keeping my kids busy. And honestly, I was dreading writing this blog post today too!
Then I started thinking about when I was on bed rest when I was pregnant with my son. My “home isolation” then wasn’t quite the same as it is now. I had a 2-year-old to keep busy.
But I still longed for the day that we could go on vacation and just get away from it all.
Then, I remembered – when I was pregnant – I made a list of all the places I wanted to go to after the baby was born. Tahoe, Dillon Beach, Palm Desert, wine tasting in Amador County.
And that’s what I did today. And my list is pretty much the same – although I did add Target and Marshall’s.
Brighter days are ahead. We’ll get there – but in the meantime: STAY HOME.
Tomorrow, my kids are going to make construction paper Easter Eggs for our neighborhood’s window egg hunt!
Until then – stay well!