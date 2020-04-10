Parenting during the pandemic: Cast off

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

I’m back! Did you miss me? We had a lot going on the last few days – including my laptop breaking and my son got his cast off.

Getting his cast off was a process, let me tell you. Because of the coronavirus, we had to go to three different places: his doctor’s office, the radiologists office and the medical supply store (he has a walking boot).

And – this was the first time he has actually been out in public since all of this started, so it was the first time he had to wear a mask. It was too big for his face, his breath was “hot” under the mask, it was itching his ears, his nose, his eyes. I heard all the complaints as we journeyed our way through the medical world yesterday.

My kids start school again next Tuesday. I feel like I am starting school next Tuesday. I have that feeling I had when I was younger — the dread of the first day of school. I just want to get it over with and get into our new routine.

I am actually going to turn our dining room table into their “classroom.” It’s right next to where I’m working so if they need anything, they can holler. I’ll show you my set up and share some tips I’ve gleaned from actual real life homeschool parents (not a fake one like me) next week.

We did chalk art today! I saw this on social media – and thought my kids would get a kick out of it. Well, my daughter did. We started with painters tape and made a design on our walkway in our front yard. Then, we started coloring with chalk! Once we were done we pulled the tape up and voila!

Until tomorrow! Stay well.