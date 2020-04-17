Parenting during the pandemic: Cold tub

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

I don’t want to brag or anything, but we have a pool. And when I say pool, I mean an old two-person hot tub that doesn’t work.

My kids begged my husband for days to fill it up – and he finally gave in on Tuesday. At last check it’s a toasty 68 degrees – but my kids truly don’t care.

With their goggles on – they swim in that tiny “pool” for hours after they’ve finished their school work. They swim until they are tired of shivering, then run inside and put on cozy winter pajamas!

From my “office” at my house where I’m working, I watch them playing in the “cold tub” as they affectionately call it – and it’s honestly the best.

I’m reminded almost daily as I get used to this “new normal” – that life will change once again.

I’ll go back to work at the actual FOX40 building. I’ll have to ditch my current lounge wear work clothes for actual work clothes.

Until then, I’ll keep looking out my window.

Stay well!