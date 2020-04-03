Parenting during the pandemic: Conference call crayons

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Today was busy and I’m going to be real with everyone in this post… my kids and I completed today’s craft while I was on a conference call with work.

My kids wanted to cross another thing off their bucket list and they waited VERY patiently. I put my call on mute and explained what to do. I unmuted when I needed to talk to my coworkers and prayed that I didn’t accidently unmute and say something to them that was meant for my kids.

Some days are like that though, right? We do our best – and that’s enough. Our best should always be enough.

Back to today’s craft. We made crayons! My kids have done this dozens of times. It’s a really good way to repurpose old crayons that are broken and no one wants to use.

We decided we wanted to make red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, brown and black.

We separated our crayons by shades of the colors. For instance – we didn’t add just yellow to the yellow pile, we added white, a dark yellow and a light yellow.

Then we broke all the crayons up into half-inch pieces. We put cupcake liners in a muffin pan. I lightly sprayed the inside of the cupcake liners so the crayons are easier to pull out.

Then we filled up the pan with our color creations!

We put the pan in an oven preheated to 220 degrees for 20 minutes. They cooled in about 15 minutes – and voila! New crayons.

Have a good weekend folks. Stay healthy.