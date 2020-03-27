Parenting during the pandemic: Dog treats

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Do you guys remember when you were in elementary school and as the teacher took rollcall for the class, they would also ask if anyone wanted “hot lunch?” When I was growing up, getting hot lunch was a treat. It meant a chimichanga, or a hamburger for lunch! And I never, ever got hot lunch on fish stick days. NOPE.

Well today – we had hot lunch via DoorDash. I’m tired and didn’t feel like offering up 10,000 different things for my kids to eat (total exaggeration but you get my drift). We ordered from a local restaurant, too, so win-win!

Last night we made dog treats and it was so fun! We have two black labs named Max and Molly. Max is our “picky eater” and Molly never saw a food, stick, bark, piece of dirt or plant she didn’t like. But they both LOVED the treats we made – and we feel better about giving it to them because we know exactly what went into them.

Here’s the recipe we followed:

Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Treats

(Preheat oven to 350 degrees)

Ingredients:

2/3 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 eggs

2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

Directions:

In a large bowl mix pumpkin puree, peanut butter and eggs with an electric mixer.

Slowly add in the flour until it has the consistency of cookie dough

Once it’s all mixed you can either put it in a pan (like we did and bake) or you can roll it out and use cookie cutters

Place into the oven and bake about 20 minutes

That’s it from here! Stay well.