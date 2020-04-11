Parenting during the pandemic: Easter

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

On Easter Sunday my family has many traditions we’ve adopted over the years, I’m sure like most of you.

My kids wake up and usually discover that the Easter Bunny has hidden their baskets – and that sneaky guy has left a scavenger hunt so they can find them. One year – he went high tech and even texted them their clues!

Then my parents usually come over around 12 p.m. We have ham, scalloped potatoes, champagne and strawberry pie. Then we do an Easter egg hunt for the kids and when that’s over, we do a hunt for the adults! Instead of candy, the adult’s eggs are filled with lotto tickets.

It’s a day full of family and love.

This year – for everyone, my family included, Easter will be much different. Instead of eating lunch and hunting for eggs with my parents, we’ll be Facetiming them.

I spoke to my mom today and she told me what she always tells me during difficult times, “this too shall pass.” And she’s right. This will pass and before we know it – we’ll be able to hug my parents and do Easter: Part 2.

That’s it for the week. Stay well.