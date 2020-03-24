Parenting during the pandemic: Groundhog Day

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Last Monday, Day 1 of me working from home and my kids being out of school, seemed like the beginning of an adventure. We had no idea what we were getting into, and was just grateful to spend extra time with my family.

Now, here we are — day 7? 8? Who knows. Every day is like Groundhog Day around here. Is it Sunday? Is it Monday? Does it actually matter what day it is?

Yesterday, I found myself feeling blah. Unmotivated and emotionally drained. I could paint my living room the color I’ve always wanted it, but what’s the point? No one can even come over to see it. I noticed my kids and my husband looked a little down as well.

So we decided to get out of the house.

We drove to a place we don’t go very often – Dutch Bros. No offense to the Dutch Bros fans, I’m more of a Starbucks girl – but my kids think it’s the biggest treat.

Afterward, my daughter got her Vampire Slayer Frost and my son got his Strawberry Banana Smoothie, we drove to my parents’ house.

We stayed in the car, they stayed on the driveway. We chatted about how weird all of this was and how we were feeling and doing. Then I noticed tears in my daughter’s eyes and we all lost it. All of us except my son, who of course sat in the back and cracked jokes in his “Kermit the Frog” voice.

It’s hard to wrap my brain around all of this, the not knowing when it will end is the worst part. I know it’s even harder on my kids. The only thing I can do is to take this one day at a time.

Over the weekend, I stumbled across the quote, “Change your thoughts and you change the world.” It’s OK to be worried, it’s OK to be scared, anxious – all the things. Sometimes though you just have to give yourself a break and change your thoughts.

We made our birdhouses on Saturday!

BTW – it says 6 and up on the box but my 11 year old needed help putting it together and I was doing my best not to swear while I was trying to get the teeny tiny dowel into the teeny tiny hole.

That’s it from here! Stay well!