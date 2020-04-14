Parenting during the pandemic: Homeschooling – Day 1

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Our first day back to “school” from Spring Break has come and gone and I know tomorrow will be easier. It has to be easier, right?

My son’s teacher said his assignments would take about 3 hours a day. Today, our homeschool lasted about 90 minutes. All of his assignments are on the computer and my husband and I could not figure out how in the world to access two of his assignments. I think we spent as much time trying to figure out all of the websites and passwords, as my son actually spent learning.

We also found out today from the district that students will not be graded this trimester. They will turn in their assignments and even take quizzes, but only so their teachers can make sure they are grasping the information assigned so they can advance to the next grade in the fall. So that’s kind of a relief. It takes some of the pressure off of the parents.

My kids weren’t super thrilled about doing school work today. My son asked why he had to put pants on.

Tomorrow will be better.

Until then, stay well!