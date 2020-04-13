Parenting during the Pandemic: Homeschooling

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Happy Monday! The start of yet another week in home isolation with my family.

We actually had a nice Easter yesterday. For some reason we’ve never dyed eggs together! We realized that as we all were very intently trying to make egg masterpieces. In years past, we’ve dyed eggs on Saturday night and my kids invite friends over. This year, it was just us chickens and it was really special.

Today is our last day of Spring Break! Tomorrow – we dive deep into homeschool. I’ve even turned my dining room into a classroom! We got the official lesson plan from my son’s teacher and found out every day he’ll have to complete work in 6 subjects. His teacher estimates it will take about three hours a day if we work straight through (I had a small panic attack when I read the email, lol).

But I’ve read a couple of actual homeschool blogs and the running theme in every post I read was the same: this is HOMEschool. Your child is not at school, in a classroom. Your child is at home, so give yourself some grace. If you’re like me and you’ve never homeschooled a child or have been homeschooled yourself – accepting the fact that there will be bumps in the road. There will be days when you’re frustrated or tired. And your kid will be too!

My husband and I are going to tag team our homeschool and take it ONE DAY AT A TIME.

Good luck to all you moms and dads out there. Hope your student brings you an apple.

Stay well!!