Parenting during the pandemic: Keeping your kids engaged while school is out

Hi everyone! I’m Amy, the assistant news director at FOX40.

When I found out on Friday that my son and daughter’s schools were closing for (GULP) four weeks – I probably had the same reaction as most of you: What am I supposed to do with my kids while my husband and I work? And then I found out yesterday that BOTH of the schools my kids attend were going to be practicing “distance learning” — AKA homeschool.

Their teachers will assign them classwork to do at home. While I’m a huge supporter of my kids continuing to learn during this break from school, I found myself having a small panic attack over HOW I was going to work full time and teach my 8-year-old what a pronoun is or help my 11-year-old make a claim about how the shape of the earth affects incoming solar radiation (seriously, that was the homework today).

The answer: take this one day at a time.

Everything is changing so rapidly in our world right now. For my own sanity, I am only thinking about today. I’m working from home as much as possible and in between answering emails, producing our political show and hopping on conference calls, I’m homeschooling my 2nd grader and 6th grader. I’m also telling myself this won’t last forever.

Today (March 17) was our first official “homeschool” day. To get them excited for school – we drove through Starbucks. If I’m being totally honest – this was more for me.

My son, who is in 2nd grade knocked out his math, comprehension skills and put grocery items in alphabetical order. He also read a chapter of a book for a mini book report. That took about an hour and a half.

My 6th grade daughter is in middle school and all 6 of her teachers have assigned work for her to do.

My kids are also putting together a “School Closure Bucket List,” a list of everything they want to do while school is closed.

Did I mention my son broke is foot a few weeks ago? So, going on walks around the neighborhood is out of the question.

Here’s what we have so far:

Make slime DIY crayons Emoji craft Play Monopoly Bird house craft Tie dye shirts Cookies from scratch Bake cupcakes

We’ll share our activities every day on FOX40.com – follow along for ideas!