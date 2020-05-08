Parenting during the pandemic: My mom

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day and I wanted to tell you all about my mom.

My mom grew up the daughter of a Baptist preacher. Her family moved around a lot before they settled in Lake County here in Northern California.

They never had a lot of money, but they did have a lot of love. To this day, LOVE is what my mom does best. She always has and always will love her family fiercely.

I learned everything I know about how to be a mom from her. I’ve been a mom for nearly 12 years now and I still call her for advice.

I remember when our family first moved to the Sacramento area. It was right in the middle of my 8th grade year, and it was rough to say the least. We didn’t have a lot of money but she took me shopping at the Sunrise Mall for a coveted pair of Guess jeans. It didn’t bring my friends back – but that sweet pair of acid washed jeans with the triangle logo on the back pocket took my mind off of a tough time.

That same year – there was a girl who had her eyes on my BUM sweatshirt (OK, I’m totally dating myself with this blog post). To keep her anonymous, let’s just say her name started with an “L” and rhymed with “Sheesa.” She was all of 5 feet tall (including her teased Aqua Net bangs), but what she lacked in height she made up for in meanness. She would walk up to me daily and tell me to take my BUM sweatshirt off because she wanted to wear it. If you know anything about me, I don’t like being told what to do. Especially by this chick. I kept telling her no until one day, she told me unless I gave her my sweatshirt she would fight me. I told her no again and she told me to meet her after school the next day in the parking lot.

I went home and told my mom in tears and I still remember what she told me, “Don’t let that girl push you around. Don’t let anyone push you around. You meet her after school and you tell her to leave you alone. Stand up for yourself. If you get in trouble at school for this, you won’t be in trouble at home.”



So I did. I waited for her after school and guess what, she never showed up! I learned in that moment what I was made of and what I was capable of and how strong I was – because of my mom.

I could honestly write a book with all the things my mom has taught me.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!! Thanks for being the best mom I could ever have.