Parenting during the pandemic: Pajama Day

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Happy Monday – and happy pajama day! My 11-year-old daughter thought of a fun activity for the week. We’re doing “Spirit Week” here at our house! Every day we have themed clothes we have to wear.

Here’s what she planned out:

MONDAY: Pajama Day

TUESDAY: Disney Day

WEDNESDAY: Sports Day

THURSDAY: Favorite Holiday Day

FRIDAY: Crazy Sock Day

She’s already laid out her brother’s clothes for the week, which we all appreciate. Naturally, I participated in Pajama Day today. We’ll see how the rest of the week pans out!

We did something really fun over the weekend, too. We made Thanksgiving Dinner, AKA, “Quaran-giving.” I’m talking a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese – EVERYTHING. And, since it was just us – there wasn’t the pressure to get the meal on at a certain time – we just ate when it was ready. It was such a good and comforting distraction from all the craziness over the last few weeks.

That’s it for Monday! Stay well.