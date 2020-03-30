Parenting during the pandemic: Pajama Day

Happy Monday – and happy pajama day! My 11-year-old daughter thought of a fun activity for the week. We’re doing “Spirit Week” here at our house! Every day we have themed clothes we have to wear.
Here’s what she planned out:
MONDAY: Pajama Day
TUESDAY: Disney Day
WEDNESDAY: Sports Day
THURSDAY: Favorite Holiday Day
FRIDAY: Crazy Sock Day
She’s already laid out her brother’s clothes for the week, which we all appreciate. Naturally, I participated in Pajama Day today. We’ll see how the rest of the week pans out!
We did something really fun over the weekend, too. We made Thanksgiving Dinner, AKA, “Quaran-giving.” I’m talking a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese – EVERYTHING. And, since it was just us – there wasn’t the pressure to get the meal on at a certain time – we just ate when it was ready. It was such a good and comforting distraction from all the craziness over the last few weeks.
That’s it for Monday! Stay well.