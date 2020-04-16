Parenting during the pandemic: Peeps play dough

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Happy hump day everyone!

We made it through another day of homeschool around here, and it was easier! We were able to log into everything we needed and my kids finished their school work by 1pm, just in time for me to hop on a work conference call.

We also did a really cool craft I wanted to tell everyone about with Peeps! You know those sugar covered marshmallow treats everyone gets in their Easter baskets, yet no one ever eats?

We made Peeps play dough! It took all of 5 minutes to make and it’s edible (if you dare, lol).

Here’s the recipe:

– 5 Peeps

– 3 tbsp of corn starch

– 2 tsp of coconut oil

Combine the ingredients in a bowl (make sure it’s microwave safe) and heat on high about 30 seconds. My kids cracked up watching the Peeps expand in the microwave!

When the 30 seconds is up, mix the ingredients with a spoon. Once it’s cool enough, finish mixing the dough with your hands. If your dough is sticky, add another tablespoon of corn starch.

That’s it from here. Stay well!!