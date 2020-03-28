Parenting during the pandemic: School Mason

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

I’m going to preface this blog post by saying I am not a parenting expert. I’m just a mom trying not to lose her mind in home isolation with two kids, two dogs and a husband during a pandemic.

Last night I told my kids my teeth aren’t real. They were arguing about brushing their teeth, I was tired and I just wanted then to go to bed! I told them I didn’t brush my teeth when I was little so I had to have them removed and the teeth I have now aren’t real.

After they were done brushing their teeth (hahaha) my oldest looked closely at my teeth and said, “You’re lying!”

I couldn’t hold a straight face – and we all started laughing. I told them that up until a few years ago I believed that my dad actually walked five miles both way to school barefoot in the snow when he was little.

My 8-year-old’s teacher did a Zoom call with the class today and it was so sweet! It was great to see his teacher’s face and all of his classmate’s smiles! Once the kids got the hang of the Zoom call and not talking over each other each of them shared what they’ve been doing since school closed. When it got to my son he said, “Nothing, just dying of boredom.”

Thanks, kid.

I also caught a glimpse of his “school persona.” You know how when we go to work or school we’re different than we are at home? “School Mason” speaks in a deeper voice and makes sarcastic comments.

We didn’t cross anything off our bucket list today. Fridays are busy days for me. That’s when we tape Inside California Politics that airs on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. I’ve been producing the show from home and so far, it’s worked out very well!

Anyone else’s house look like four people have been sequestered and everyone forgot how to pick up after themselves? Just mine? I’ll be cleaning our isolation hut this weekend.

More on Monday, folks. Stay well!