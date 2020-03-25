Parenting during the pandemic: Settling in

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Today was probably the busiest day since I’ve been working from home.

Our school district is allowing parents to borrow Chromebooks – which is a huge blessing for us. Since my husband and I are both working from home its become very difficult for my kids to share the computer. My kids use Chromebooks at school so they’re already familiar with how to use them and where to find everything. It’s funny how having an extra tool in my homeschool tool belt makes me feel a little less stressed.

After we got our Chromebooks, I had meetings. Back to back, to back, to back. It was one of those days, but I was grateful to hear my coworkers voices.

It’s day 10 of isolation here – and I feel like we’re finally getting the hang of things. My kids are getting used to me being home and they’re also getting great at pretending I’m not here when I need to work. My daughter cleaned the kitchen today and made her brother lunch – WITHOUT BEING ASKED.

We also crossed another thing off of our bucket list: cupcakes! Instead of normal cupcakes – we made ice cream cone cupcakes!

To make this, you need flat bottom ice cream cones, a store-bought cake mix, oil and eggs.

Here’s what you do:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Make the cake batter as directed on the box.

Place your cones on a cookie sheet and fill each with 3 tablespoons of the batter.

Carefully place in the oven and bake for 25 minutes.

We used funfetti cake mix, vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles – but you can do whatever you want!

Tomorrow – we’re making dog treats. Stay well!