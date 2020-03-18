Parenting during the pandemic: Slime time

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

There’s a game floating around on Facebook for parents working from home during the Coronavirus pandemic, “Tell me something your kids are doing, but refer to them as coworkers.”

Well, today, my “coworker” snuck food upstairs to her bedroom in a glass bowl. After she was done eating, she quietly tried to carry her food back downstairs. All of a sudden, I heard a thud and glass breaking and then tears.

There was glass and food everywhere.

I mean, she snuck a salad upstairs so I can’t be that mad. But man, my “coworker” made a mess today. And don’t worry, she’s OK.

We’re only a few days into this and I’ve already heard the B word. BORED.

Last night, they got tired of playing video games and watching movies so I suggested they make a “Bored Jar.” They were cracking up writing down things to do on little pieces of paper and put them in a jar, things like “Do a scavenger hunt” and “Go outside and yell, ‘I’m bored and daddy smells’” or “Prank call a family member.”

We’re also working on our “School Closure Bucket List” – and today we made slime!

Here’s the recipe we followed:

2/3 Cup white Elmer’s glue (The brand actually matters here. We learned the hard way that not all glues are created equal.)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup water

2-3 Cups shaving cream (important that it’s shaving cream not shaving gel)

1.5 tablespoons contact lens solution (Your brand of contact solution must have boric acid and sodium borate in the ingredient list. Those are the magical ingredients that actually made the slime)

Liquid food coloring (just eyeball it to make your desired color)

Put all of these ingredients in a bowl (we used a plastic one from the dollar store), and mix with your hands! When you’re done playing with it – you can store the slime in plastic baggies. They’ll keep for a few weeks or longer.

Warning: This stuff does stain clothes, so make sure you and your kids are wearing play clothes.

And that’s it!

Remember folks, one day at a time.