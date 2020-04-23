Parenting during the pandemic: Take care of your mentals

When I first started this blog, I thought I would only be home for two weeks. I thought, “Sure, I can write a blog about different crafts you can do with your kids while they’re home for two weeks. Piece of cake!”
Here we are, five weeks later. FIVE (5!!) WEEKS. If I seriously stop and think about it, it boggles my mind. I’m grasping at straws trying to come up with activities for my kids and I haven’t seen most of my coworkers in 5 weeks (other than Zoom calls).
Also, a random thought that hit me today: I’m pretty sure I left a cup of coffee on my desk at work which may currently be growing all sorts of things.
Anyways, around week two when I realized I was in this home isolation thing for the long haul, I started walking. I thought of NFL player Marshawn Lynch’s advice to fellow players — “Take care of your mentals,” he’d say. Simply put, take care of your body and your mind.
So I hit the pavement.
I hate running. I’ve tried to be a jogger so many times in my life, I lost count. But I do find some mental solace in walking. I walk around three miles every other day – and it has been the best thing, not only for my body but for my brain as well.
I am in the best mood on the days that I walk. I get an hour to myself to walk around my neighborhood and look at my neighbors flowers and houses. Today, I walked a nearby trail and it was amazing.
Take care of your mentals, folks – and stay well.