Parenting during the pandemic: Take care of your mentals

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

When I first started this blog, I thought I would only be home for two weeks. I thought, “Sure, I can write a blog about different crafts you can do with your kids while they’re home for two weeks. Piece of cake!”

Here we are, five weeks later. FIVE (5!!) WEEKS. If I seriously stop and think about it, it boggles my mind. I’m grasping at straws trying to come up with activities for my kids and I haven’t seen most of my coworkers in 5 weeks (other than Zoom calls).

Also, a random thought that hit me today: I’m pretty sure I left a cup of coffee on my desk at work which may currently be growing all sorts of things.

Anyways, around week two when I realized I was in this home isolation thing for the long haul, I started walking. I thought of NFL player Marshawn Lynch’s advice to fellow players — “Take care of your mentals,” he’d say. Simply put, take care of your body and your mind.

So I hit the pavement.

I hate running. I’ve tried to be a jogger so many times in my life, I lost count. But I do find some mental solace in walking. I walk around three miles every other day – and it has been the best thing, not only for my body but for my brain as well.

I am in the best mood on the days that I walk. I get an hour to myself to walk around my neighborhood and look at my neighbors flowers and houses. Today, I walked a nearby trail and it was amazing.

Take care of your mentals, folks – and stay well.