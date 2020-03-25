Parenting during the pandemic: The galaxy shirt

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

Like most of you, my family and I have been trying to limit leaving the house. I haven’t been letting my kids go to the grocery store with me. When they do leave the house, it’s just to drive around or get some fresh air.

Just a few weeks ago we had the luxury of not being sure what we wanted to eat for dinner.

My husband would call me at work from our grocery store and ask if I wanted burgers, chicken, spaghetti, etc. Now, we have our meals pretty much planned out. We try and go only once a week and that’s it. If we don’t have it – we live without it until the next time we go.

So today, I gave my family the option of voting on one of the meals for this week. We have a dry erase board on our refrigerator and, I’m sorry to say, burgers beat pork tenderloin and homemade mashed potatoes.

My son’s teacher sent out a lot more work for the class this week, so we’re doing our best to navigate that. He even has a test this week. I’m not sure how that’s going to work.

By the way, last night we tie-dyed shirts and it was so fun! I like doing crafts with my kids only because I like seeing their enjoyment and creativity. But this was honestly a lot of fun. I wouldn’t recommend doing this with younger kids (my kids are 8 & 11). I bought the tie-dye kit on Amazon along with the t-shirts. But any old white shirt would work for this.

I chose this kit because it comes with rubber bands and gloves and lots of different colors to choose from, and we only used half of the bottles last night. My kids wanted to save the other half for another day! I laid an old plastic table cloth for them on the kitchen table. We also put paper plates underneath the shirts to catch the dye from rolling off the table. My daughter used pretty much all the colors on her shirt, and my son was very intent on making a “galaxy shirt.” The shirts have to dry for 24 hours before we rinse them out and let them dry all over again – but I’ll post pictures of the shirts when they’re done.

That’s it from here. It’s taco Tuesday! Stay well.