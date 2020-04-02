Parenting during the pandemic: The trophy

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

I was talking to a girlfriend the other day about all this time we suddenly have at home with our kids. We were both venting (OK, maybe complaining) about keeping our kids entertained and homeschooled. Then she said something I honestly hadn’t thought of in all of this. We’ll never get to spend this much time with our families again.

I hope something this catastrophic never happens again, and we could use this time to just be together — to take those coronavirus lemons and make some family-time lemonade.

My kids are 8 and 11. My husband and I are going to blink and our daughter will be driving, dating (UGH) and hardly ever be home. Same with our son.

So why not take advantage of this time together and make the most of it?

Last week I mentioned we were playing UNO as a family at dinner. It’s actually UNO Flip and it’s the perfect game for both my kids. It’s easy enough for my son to get it and fun enough for my uber competitive daughter. We’ve been playing every night and a few days ago started keeping track of who was winning. Actually, my daughter started keeping track. Did I mention she was competitive?

And to top it all off, she created an UNO trophy out of an old wine bottle. I promise I finished it off before she started crafting away.

We decided whoever won the most games by Friday gets to keep the UNO trophy until Monday. So far, my son and I are in the lead!

That’s it for now. Stay well.