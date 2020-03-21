Parenting during the pandemic: We can’t visit Grammy and Gut

Amy Henderson is the assistant news director at FOX40. Between hopping on calls, responding to emails and producing our weekly political show, she has been taking care of her two kids who are out of school.

A few nights ago, my 8-year-old son asked if we could go to Target this weekend.

We made cookies!

When my kids were much smaller I made going to Target an adventure, partly because I wanted to get out of the house and mostly because I love Target and going anywhere with small kids is difficult. They got small Icees and got to pick out one thing from the Dollar Spot with the promise that they would be quiet as I browsed the store.

After my son asked, my 11-year-old daughter chimed in and said she had a birthday party to attend this weekend and asked if her best friend could sleep over next week.

So, for the first time ever, my husband and I sat our kids down to talk about what was on the news. I know I work in news, and my kids like to come to the station and see what I do, but we make a point of keeping their little eyes and ears away from all the bad things in this world.

They weren’t alive during 9/11 and they have a limited understanding about school shootings (mostly because of the drills they do at school).

This is the first time their lives have actually been directly impacted by a world event.

We explained to them in terms they could understand what was happening, why we’d be staying home, why I was working from home and why they couldn’t hang out with their grandparents this week. My parents are both over the age of 65, and my mom is a cancer survivor.

My kids see Grammy and Gut (my daughter started calling my dad “Gut” when she was 2 – and it was too good to let go) once a week at least. My daughter immediately started crying and my son started telling jokes, which is what he does when he’s uncomfortable.

We told them they were safest here at home, and that our whole family (cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents) was doing their best to stay safe, too.

Honestly, the thing that calmed both of them down and took their minds off of it all was creating a bucket list. Every morning, they wake up excited to cross another thing off the list.

Speaking of which, we made chocolate chip cookies today! Not from scratch, (who was I kidding?) but they were still delicious. And I say ‘were’ because they are just about gone.

We came up with a schedule we’re going to follow starting on Monday (better late than never).

9 a.m.: Breakfast

10 a.m.: School work

12 p.m.: Lunch

1 p.m.: Finish school work and or READ

2 p.m.: Bucket list

3 p.m.: Free play/screen time

As far as screen time goes, I am working from home. My husband is working. Normally, we restrict screen time, but this is uncharted territory.

They can’t play with their friends in person – but my son can actually play Minecraft with his friends from school via our Xbox and chat and laugh and be creative. My daughter has been Facetiming her friends and getting help with school work and just catching up on their new “boring” lives

I’m not a parenting expert, obviously, so do whatever works for your family.

Guys! We made it through the first week! Be well – and take care of YOU.