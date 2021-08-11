Personal stylist shares 5 steps to detox your wardrobe

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Non-essential land travel restrictions between Mexico and the United States are likely to stay in place past Aug. 21, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Monday.

“I would see August 21 as too soon. That would be setting expectations for something we don’t have the elements to say will happen,” Ebrard said at a Tuesday morning news conference in Mexico City broadcast on YouTube. “I don’t see it (happening) as soon as August 21, but we do expect (the United States) to tell us what steps need to be taken so that as soon as possible after August 21 the border economy can be reactivated.”