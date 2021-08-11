Personal stylist shares 5 steps to detox your wardrobe

Traci Jeske, an international personal stylist and the director of En Vogue Stylist, joined Martina to share tips for detoxing your wardrobe and loving your clothes again.
Steps to detoxing your wardrobe and getting the spark back:
- Get clear on who you are and how you want to show up in the world. Find three adjectives to describe your style.
- Dive into your wardrobe and detox. Less is more.
- Recognize “energy vampire” clothing.
- Create a capsule wardrobe.
- Incorporate fashionable, fun pieces you love that make you look and feel fabulous.