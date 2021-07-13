Relationship expert explains the decline of ‘best friends’

A new American Perspectives Survey found that people reported having fewer close friendships and talking to friends less often.
Relationship expert Joey Garcia joined Pedro to talk more about the changing role of friendship and what it means.
