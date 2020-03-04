Remarkable Women: Personal tragedy leads to decades of advocacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Harriet Salarno’s life was forever changed in 1979 when her daughter, Catina, was killed by her ex-boyfriend on her very first day of college in Stockton. She was just 18 years old.

“She was just perfect,” Salarno said. “I mean, an honor student, a national merit.”

Frustrated with the criminal justice system, Salarno founded Crime Victims United after finding out her daughter’s killer was up for parole just 10 years after his conviction.

“I mourn but I was angry. And I said, ‘Well I don’t want anyone else to go through this,’” she said.

She made it her mission to influence state public safety policy.

"We did a lot of change," Solarno told FOX40. "We had a lot of propositions changed and we were very successful."

Harriet co-chaired the 1982 Victims' Bill of Rights.

She also influenced the passing of Marsy’s Law, which amended the state constitution to provide additional rights to victims.

“If I could just give them a little peace of mind, that’s what I’m proud of most of all,” Solarno said.

Even after four decades of giving victims a voice, Salarno continues to change the lives of so many Californians -- something she thinks would make Catina proud.

“I hope so,” she said. “And she’s the one that keeps me going.”