Remarkable Women: Roseville mom handles life’s challenges with grace and positivity

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Monica Carrigg never imagined she'd be honored as a "Remarkable Woman."

“It means a lot to me. I feel like I’m just an ordinary person,” Carrigg said. “Sometimes there’s extraordinary circumstances and you just try to meet the challenge, but for me, it just is kind of a normal thing. "

Carrigg’s husband Daniel nominated her for being a role to her family and community.

“You try to treat others how you want to be treated and sometimes you may be in need or you may need someone to talk to. It’s nice if you can rely on people and I hope that I can be someone others can rely on,” Carrigg told FOX40.

Carrigg, a substitute teacher in Roseville, raised four kids who all went to college and ran the Boston Marathon -- but her dedication knows no limits.

She donated a kidney to her brother more than a decade ago.

“I would do it in a heartbeat again,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to see that I’ve been able to help him like that.”

Carrigg also has a son who was diagnosed with a mental health condition, something she handles with strength and grace.

“I feel like if anyone deserves it, she does because I know some of the things that she does and deals with. She has such a positive attitude about it," Carrigg’s daughter, Haley Seifer, told FOX40.

As for leaving a legacy, Carrigg keeps it simple.

“Just that people think that I may have brightened their day one day or I may have taught them something or just that I’ve been there to listen to them, and that is fine with me," she said.