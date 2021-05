As Mental Health Awareness Month draws to a close, why not end on a positive note?

A self-love and joy coach wants to help you give yourself permission to drop the emotional baggage and find better paths to happiness.

Martina spoke to Shari Alyse for details on her five self-compassion practices.

1. Notice your inner critic

2. Reframe your inner dialogue

3. Accept the moment

4. Recognize you are not alone

5. Nurturing touch