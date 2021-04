We’d all like to make the world better for the next generation, and if we can help the environment without disrupting our lives, even better.

Haile Thomas, the CEO of the non-profit HAPPY, spoke to Mae about ways to easily swap for sustainable goods in your day-to-day life.

Thomas founded HAPPY — which stands for Healthy, Active, Positive, Purposeful, Youth — at age 12 to redefine youth empowerment through holistic wellness education.