We’ve been cooped up for so long, and many people want to get away to see something new.
Travel expert Sarah Dandashy joined Mae to share some spring break travel trends amid the pandemic, as well as ways to plan for future vacations.
by: Mae FesaiPosted: / Updated:
We’ve been cooped up for so long, and many people want to get away to see something new.
Travel expert Sarah Dandashy joined Mae to share some spring break travel trends amid the pandemic, as well as ways to plan for future vacations.