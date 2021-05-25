Strategic coach shares tips for graduates searching for jobs

Lifestyle

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

With graduation season upon us, millions of seniors will be entering the workforce after college during the height of a global pandemic.

Executive coach David Nour joined Pedro with tips for job seekers entering the workforce.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News