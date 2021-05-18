Study: Unhealthy millennials driving up insurance costs

Research by Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Index is showing that poor health among millennials is driving up insurance costs and premiums.

A third of millennials have health conditions that reduce their quality of life and life expectancy, according to a new study of medical claims by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Health IndexSM (BCBS Health Index). The report found that millennials had substantially higher diagnoses for eight of the top 10 health conditions than Generation X, and based on their current health status, millennials are more likely to be less healthy when they’re older, compared to Gen Xers.

Paul Seegert, an analyst at health care insurance benefits consulting firm PCS Advisers, joined Richard to explain.