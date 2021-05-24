Two summer salads for your next barbecue

Food blogger Casey Rooney visited the FOX40 patio to share two summer salads to serve at your next barbecue: perfect orzo salad and simple sweet corn salad.

The recipes can be found at her website, https://getonmyplate.com/.

