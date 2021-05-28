United Ways of California explains tax credit programs, eligibility

Tax filing season came and went, but you may still be eligible for thousands in tax credits.

Mandy Irvine, the economic mobility program manager at United Ways of California, joined Pedro to talk about the programs available.

California Franchise Tax Board estimates more than 4 million taxpayers are eligible to receive California Earned Income Tax Credit for the 2020 tax year, but only 3.5 million have applied through May 15.

United Ways reports an estimated 44,000 families in Sacramento are still eligible to apply for the millions of dollars in tax credits.