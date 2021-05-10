Wellness expert shares natural tips for arthritis pain

Arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States that affects about 1 in 4 adults overall.

Dr. Sheetal DeCaria, integrative physician and wellness expert, joined Richard to discuss a few ways to treat arthritis pain naturally.

Ways include:

Eat anti-inflammatory foods, such as whole grains, antioxidants (in fruits and veggies) and omega-3 foods. Also, drink green tea. Add turmeric and ginger liberally to your food. Grounding (walk barefoot outside) Swim or walk in the water Make your own heating pad (or cold pack) prop with rice in a tube sock

Dr. DeCaria’s website will have a free 10-day online course to help understand causes of chronic inflammation, and how to treat and prevent arthritis.