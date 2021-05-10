Wellness expert shares natural tips for arthritis pain

Arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States that affects about 1 in 4 adults overall.
Dr. Sheetal DeCaria, integrative physician and wellness expert, joined Richard to discuss a few ways to treat arthritis pain naturally.
Ways include:
- Eat anti-inflammatory foods, such as whole grains, antioxidants (in fruits and veggies) and omega-3 foods. Also, drink green tea.
- Add turmeric and ginger liberally to your food.
- Grounding (walk barefoot outside)
- Swim or walk in the water
- Make your own heating pad (or cold pack) prop with rice in a tube sock
Dr. DeCaria’s website will have a free 10-day online course to help understand causes of chronic inflammation, and how to treat and prevent arthritis.