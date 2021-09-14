Local election expert explains recall election process

Need to find a voting center near you? Click here to find the closest location to vote or drop off your ballot.

Recall Election Day is here, so what can we expect to see?

Mary-Beth Moylan from McGeorge School of Law joined Richard to talk about the recall election process and the original intention of recalls.

“Always, a recall election at the statewide level is a burden on the people who want to petition for a recall. In this instance, they had extra time. A judge gave them extra time because of COVID,” Moylan explained. “So it feels like we’ve been talking about the possibility of a recall for a very long time. Although when it finally was qualified we of course have a very short period of time to prepare for the election and also to know who the replacement candidates are.”