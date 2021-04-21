Local law professor breaks down Chauvin verdict, possible sentencing

After almost a year of wondering and waiting, the entire world now knows that jurors have held former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin accountable for killing George Floyd.

In some ways, for many who’ve hoped for that outcome, this case seemed like others in the past, so they didn’t quite believe there might be one guilty verdict — let alone three.

McGeorge criminal law professor Mike Vitiello joined Sonseeahray to explain how the case laid out for them by the state helped jurors arrive at those verdicts, as well as what might come next.