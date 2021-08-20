Local organization helping Afghan refugees

Travis Air Force Base is providing support for the ongoing operations in Afghanistan.

Recently, airmen moved into the country to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, special immigration visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations.

Travis AFB is also helping with tactical airlift capabilities and airpower through aerial refueling missions.

The Sacramento area is home to one of the largest Afghan communities in the country.

Jessie Tientcheu, the CEO of Opening Doors, joined Mae to explain how their volunteers are helping and how you can get involved.