Local professor explains ‘missing white woman syndrome’

The disappearance and homicide of Gabby Petito have inspired national outcry.

Her case is important to report, but this story has sparked a lot of discussion about why the cases of some missing women get the national attention that could help bring them home and others, particularly of women of color, never make the headlines.

Danielle Slakoff, an assistant professor at California State University, Sacramento, joined Richard to talk about this issue.

“Missing white woman syndrome” is a term coined by journalist Gwen Ifill, Slakoff explained. The term refers to the overrepresentation by the media of missing white women and girls compared to missing women and girls of color.