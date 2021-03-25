Local professor reviews gun control after Georgia, Colorado mass shootings

After the country’s second mass shooting in less than a week, senators sat down in Washington D.C. for a previously-scheduled hearing about gun violence.

During that session, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, said, “Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders.”

Professor of criminal justice at Sacramento State University Ryan Getty joined Sonseeahray to talk more about gun violence, previous gun control efforts and how it’s been playing out in the political arena.