Maj. Kristin ‘Beo’ Wolfe discusses F-35 flight demonstration coming to Mather

Major Kristin “Beo” Wolfe is the best of the best.

Wolfe is one of the United States Air Force’s top pilots, who pushes the envelope in the world’s premiere, fifth-generation, multi-role fighter jet.

She does this not just as a pilot, but as the commander of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team.

Wolfe will be in Sacramento on Sept. 24-26 participating in the California Capital Airshow. She joined Richard to share details on her experience flying.

“It’s always cool for people to see us drive up, taxi up to the crowd, get out of the airplane, see somebody take off the helmet, take off the gear, and realize there’s a real person in the cockpit to talk to,” Wolfe explained. “Anyone from old people to little kids. To watch somebody get out of the cockpit and say ‘I can do that one day.’ That’s our job and it’s pretty inspirational.”

Wolfe also shared how important it is to inspire boys and girls of all backgrounds to get involved in aviation.

“The plane doesn’t care who’s flying it,” she said.