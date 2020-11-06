Making cocktails with creators of Gray Whale Gin

Jan and Marsh Mohktari set out to make spirits with every ingredient from California, and their finished product is as unique as our state.
Mae joined the pair via video to find out how they started Gray Whale Gin and how to make an easy cocktail.
