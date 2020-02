Pedro is hanging out with executive director Dyana Kelley from Camp California getting the details on the best places to visit between winter and spring.

Bird watching (Sacramento) -- Sacramento is a major part of the Pacific Flyway, the major north-south flyway for migratory birds extending from Alaska all the way to Patagonia. Every year, migratory birds travel for some or all of this distance in both spring and fall. Some places to see these migrations yourself are the American River Parkway, Cosumnes River Preserve, Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, and the Effie Yeaw Nature Center. Some places even offer guided Bird Walks for novice bird watchers – Soil Born Farms has a bird walk coming up on February 22nd at American River Ranch.