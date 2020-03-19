‘Mama knows best’: My 31-hour trip back to Sacramento in the middle of a pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When I booked my vacation to San Jose, Costa Rica in November, the coronavirus was unheard of. Fast forward to March 12, the day I boarded my flight, the entire world is now paying attention to the pandemic.

I decided to go anyway.

When the news came that the NBA had suspended its season, I was getting ready to board a plane to Costa Rica. I brought disinfectant wipes, opened the air vents in the plane, made sure to sit alone and took off.

Costa Rica was amazing. We put our phones down to disconnect and enjoy our trip.

My buddies and I went hiking.

It was paradise swimming by the pool and enjoying life on Playa Hermosa.

We were only gone for five days. What could go wrong?

Once we got back to Juan Santamaria International Airport, reality set in.

My connecting flight to El Salvador and then to San Francisco was delayed. It was eventually canceled.

My airline, Avianca, did not provide an alternate plan, so I did what anyone else would do. I sent a text to my mom and her first thoughts were,

"'What is wrong with him? He’s in the news. How does he not know not to take a trip at this moment?' That was my first thought." Irma Rivera, Pedro's mother

My mother wasn’t wrong. She sent me a text before I went on my vacation, suggesting I should probably reschedule my trip.

It’s advice all of us should have listened to.

The lines at airports across the U.S. and Europe were long, but my mom knew I would figure it out.

"I knew you would find a way, because thats who you are, to get back home," she said. "I knew you would find a way around it."

I was able to book a flight the next day to Phoenix. I then found a nearby hotel but as soon as I got to my home for the night, I got a message from a friend saying there was a quicker way out of Central America -- a flight from costa rica to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Then, as luck would have it, I found another flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco, so it was back to the airport for me.

Once I got back to SFO, I was expecting long lines but it was quite the opposite. It was almost empty.

So, to recap -- leaving our house in Jaco Beach, to having my flights delayed and canceled, to getting home to Sacramento, it took me 31 hours. Without much sleep.

It was a long and exhausting trip, but I can say my mom from the Bronx wants me to make sure i remember an important lesson.

"It always goes back to hopefully the lesson is learned. Mama knows best. If momma says it's not a good time to travel, it's not a good time to travel," she said.

Mom, you were right.