Marketing expert discusses whistleblower’s impact on Facebook’s revenue through advertisers

Startling claims from a former Facebook employee detailed the social media company’s policies and decisions that ignored the public good and privacy concerns.

Frances Haugen, 37, is the whistleblower who leaked internal data that apparently shows the tech giant puts profits over the wellbeing of people as well as promotes division. She accuses that the platform knew for years of the site’s harmful effects on young teens and promotion of hateful content online.

So, with greater scrutiny and possible backlash, what is likely to happen with the companies that advertise with Facebook?

Adam Rizzieri, a marketing expert with Agency Partner Interactive, joined Richard to shed some light on the controversy and its impact.