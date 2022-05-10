SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — This May during Mental Health Awareness Month officials from Sacramento County want to show people suffering that they are not alone and there are local resources for immediate help.

Dr. Andrew Mendonsa and Jane Ann Zakhary from the Sacramento County Behavioral Health Department spoke to Sonseeahray about the available resources in Sacramento County for those struggling.

For those seeking help the Suicide Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 and the Mental Health Urgent Care Clinic is located at 2130 Stockton Boulevard and can be reached at 916-520-2460. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 and Friends for Survival can be reached at 916-392-0664.