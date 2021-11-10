Midtown Spirits celebrating first anniversary with new drinks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic in Los Angeles County on Wednesday to highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates heading into the winter season.

Newsom has a full schedule again after receding from public view for nearly two weeks. He said Tuesday that he chose to take his children trick or treating on Halloween instead of discussing climate change with world leaders in Scotland, explaining the decision to abruptly cancel his trip was driven by the simple desire of a working parent to spend more time with his kids.